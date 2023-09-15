Facts

10:04 15.09.2023

Zelenskyy on opening of ICC Office in Kyiv: Brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer

1 min read
The opening of the Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Kyiv brings closer Russia's responsibility for war crimes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Today we have a good result in our cooperation with the International Criminal Court. A result that brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer. The International Criminal Court has opened a field office in Ukraine, and it is the largest ICC office outside of The Hague," the president said in an evening video address.

According to him, it is great that there is full and coordinated cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office, all Ukrainian law enforcement institutions and the International Criminal Court.

As Zelensky noted, "it is this cooperation that helps us bring the moment of justice for Ukraine and all our people who have suffered from this war closer – the moment of lawful and deserved sentences for Russian criminals."

As reported, on September 14, the office of the International Criminal Court opened in Kyiv. According to Prosecutor General of Ukraine Androy Kostin, the opening of the ICC field office will increase the efficiency and speed of response to crimes of Russia against Ukraine.

