Russian T-90 Proryv tank destroyed by National guardsmen in Kherson direction

The newest Russian T-90 Proryv (Breakthrough) tank was destroyed by the National Guard in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine reported.

“The fighters of the 11th brigade named after M.Hrushevsky of the Southern Operational-Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine inflicted an accurate fire defeat on an enemy tank, after which the tank's ammunition detonated and the turret was simply torn off. They didn't even save the bags of earth with which the occupiers are lining the latest equipment for additional protection,” the Telegram channel says.

The Defense Forces stressed that the soldiers continue to fight to protect Ukraine.