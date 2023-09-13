New elements of possible drone found in Romania, military collecting samples for technical expertise – Defense Ministry

Fragments that could have originated from a drone were found dispersed on area covering several dozens of meters in the vicinity of Nufărul and Victoria towns, in Tulcea County, Romania, on Wednesday, according to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Romania.

"The crew of a Romanian Air Force IAR 330 Puma Helicopter from Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, identified on Wednesday, September 13, around 11:30 a.m., in the area of Nufărul and Victoria towns, in Tulcea County, fragments that could have originated from a drone. The fragments were dispersed over an area covering several dozens of meters," the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

According to the procedures in force, "another Romanian Air Force helicopter of the 90th Airlift Base from Otopeni was sent to the area with a specialized team on board, to conduct preliminary investigations in the field and to collect samples that will undergo technical expertise."

As reported, on September 4, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine said that Shahed drones launched by Russia fell and exploded in the territory of Romania. Later, the Romanian Defense Ministry admitted that pieces of a Russian drone fell in the country's territory during Russia's attack on a Ukrainian port on the Danube River on the border between Ukraine and Romania.

On September 9, fragments of a drone similar to the ones used by the Russian occupation forces in the war against Ukraine were found in the area of Plauru in Tulcea County.