Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to EU internal market – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna says that Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to the internal market of the European Union.

"Even in times of full-scale war, massive destruction of infrastructure and disruption of logistics, Ukraine complies with trade rules. We expect the same from neighboring countries. Any unilateral measures are about circumventing EU legislation," the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister quotes Stefanishyna with reference to interview with the Polish publication ONET.

She noted that statistical data clearly show that Ukrainian agricultural products do not pose any threat to the internal market of the European Union, therefore, any further restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports will have a rather political aspect.

Stefanishyna emphasized that consultations were held with the Ukrainian agricultural business and assured that the five EU countries that support the extension of restrictive measures are not a priority market for Ukrainian agricultural exports.

"Our farmers look forward to developing and increasing transit opportunities through the territory of neighboring EU member states, since the main consumers of our products are located far beyond these five EU states. All factors that could pose a risk to Poland or any other EU country have been eliminated. Therefore, we expect that export restrictions will not be extended in September," she emphasized.