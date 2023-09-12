Facts

17:43 12.09.2023

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he deems acceptable any "tribunal entailing a real fair sentence for all the murderers and the leadership of the Russian Federation, which gave the corresponding disgraceful orders."

"Any name [can be given] to the tribunal. We all understand that nothing depends on the name in substance and effect. The main thing is the result. This is the most important thing," he said during a conversation with the Dutch students on Tuesday.

The president also said that the Netherlands has "a great experience, it has specialists, and we regularly consult with them. This is a difficult mission. In order to convict for the original crime, for the crime of aggression, it is necessary to have again that unity that I spoke about today in my speech."

"But you should know that it is difficult for the leaders of different states of the world to support a tribunal that will condemn the leader of another state," Zelenskyy said.

"You understand what this difficulty is. But again, unity and perseverance will definitely give results," he said.

