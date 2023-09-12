Facts

15:23 12.09.2023

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

1 min read
After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

Having recaptured the so-called Boyko Rigs, gas and oil drilling platforms off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian intelligence deprived the enemy of surveillance and planning tools for new operations, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk has said.

"As for the naval component, I can say that this area of the sea near the Boyko Rigs is no longer accessible for the Russian Navy thanks to our missile and coastal artillery forces that do not allow Russian troops to approach these rigs. Ukrainian intelligence deprived the enemy of tools for planning new operations and maritime surveillance," he told a press briefing in Odesa on Tuesday.

However, the officer stressed, that the threat from the sky still remains.

He also said that the threats for Odesa region neither increased nor decreased after this operation as long as "Russian forces are already doing everything they can and they have already done everything they could."

Tags: #crimea #black_sea

