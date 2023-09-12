Facts

12:45 12.09.2023

AFU advance in Bakhmut direction, in west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

AFU advance in Bakhmut direction, in west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

On September 11, Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions and advanced in Bakhmut direction and in the west of Zaporizhia region, according to an analytical review of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In particular, it is noted that over the last week, Ukrainian forces have liberated two square kilometers of territory in Bakhmut direction and have achieved success in the area of Klischiivka (six kilometers southwest of Bakhmut) and Andriivka (nine kilometers southwest of Bakhmut). Over the last week, Ukrainian forces in Tavria (Zaporizhia) operational direction recaptured a total of 4.8 square kilometers, in particular south of Robotine (ten kilometres south of Orikhiv) and west of Verbovy (20 kilometers southeast of the village of Orikhiv).

In addition, ISW analysts said the Russian Guard may be recruiting previously imprisoned former fighters of the Wagner PMC. The possible active recruitment of militants deserves attention against the backdrop of recent efforts by the Russian leadership to strengthen the role of the Russian Guard after the armed uprising of Wagner on June 24. ISW previously reported on the transfer of Grom units (elite anti-drug special units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs) and heavy weapons to the Russian Guard after the mutiny.

The review also notes that Russian border guards have complained that authorities have not provided them with sufficient digital communications systems, reconnaissance and attack drones, mobile transport and medicine. Similar complaints come from almost all border units of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia. ISW analysts suggest that Russian border guards remain concerned about the threat of possible Ukrainian cross-border raids and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory.

