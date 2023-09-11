Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Newly appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin, discussed the urgent needs of Ukraine and the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format.

“Had substantive conversation with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Discussed Ukraine’s urgent needs and the upcoming Ramstein meeting. Briefed my colleague on the recent developments at the frontline. Grateful to USA for their support and contribution to Ukraine’s victory,” Umerov said on X (formerly Twitter).