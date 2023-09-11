Facts

16:34 11.09.2023

Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles

2 min read
Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles

On behalf of the government, the German defense concern Rheinmetall AG will supply Ukraine with another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the company’s press service reports.

“The German government has ordered Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The order was placed in August 2023 and is estimated at a double-digit amount. Rheinmetall continues work on the existing vehicles at full speed so that a new batch of Marder vehicles can be delivered in accordance with the contract, starting from 2023,” reads the text posted on the Rheinmetall website.

It is noted that the total number of Marder infantry fighting vehicles that Rheinmetall will supply to Ukraine will reach 80.

The company recalls that the first 20 infantry fighting vehicles ordered by the German government for Ukraine were launched on March 21, 2023. Also, 20 more infantry fighting vehicles were ordered in June 2023 and were recently delivered.

“The delivered infantry fighting vehicles are overhauled Marder 1A3, which Rheinmetall had previously adopted for service with the Bundeswehr (the German Armed Forces). Already in the spring of 2022, Rheinmetall, at its own expense, began repairing infantry fighting vehicles so that they were ready for immediate deployment," the report reads.

Currently, Marder infantry fighting vehicles are being created at Rheinmetall factories in Unterlus and Kassel. Up to ten such machines can be delivered per month.

It is noted that this combat vehicle is one of the most proven weapons systems of this kind in the world.

Tags: #marder #rheinmetall_ag

MORE ABOUT

17:02 19.08.2023
Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

Rheinmetall AG going to start repairing Leopard tanks in Ukraine in Aug; Ukrainian specialists being trained in Germany

14:08 14.08.2023
German concern Rheinmetall may supply Ukraine with Luna New Generation unmanned system by end of 2023 – media

German concern Rheinmetall may supply Ukraine with Luna New Generation unmanned system by end of 2023 – media

10:05 09.08.2023
German Rheinmetall to refurbish 30 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine – media

German Rheinmetall to refurbish 30 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine – media

18:51 25.07.2023
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

11:38 14.07.2023
Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

16:43 10.07.2023
Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

18:08 30.03.2023
Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

14:07 04.03.2023
Rheinmetall negotiating construction of tank plant in Ukraine – media

Rheinmetall negotiating construction of tank plant in Ukraine – media

12:10 28.02.2023
Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

17:52 06.01.2023
Germany to supply Ukraine with Marder vehicle by end of March – govt

Germany to supply Ukraine with Marder vehicle by end of March – govt

AD

HOT NEWS

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Some 78% Ukrainians consider head of state directly responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations – poll

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

EU does not recognize results of illegal elections that Russia held in Ukraine's occupied regions – representation

LATEST

Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

IAEA head hopes to continue discussions on Zaporizhia NPP situation with Russia, Ukraine at high level

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Some 52.5% of Ukrainians believe criticism of govt for corruption neither destabilizes country, nor reduces partners’ trust

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Some 55% of respondents think military assistance should be provided to Ukraine if it effectively fights corruption – poll

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

AD
AD
AD
AD