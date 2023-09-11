Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles

On behalf of the government, the German defense concern Rheinmetall AG will supply Ukraine with another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, the company’s press service reports.

“The German government has ordered Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles. The order was placed in August 2023 and is estimated at a double-digit amount. Rheinmetall continues work on the existing vehicles at full speed so that a new batch of Marder vehicles can be delivered in accordance with the contract, starting from 2023,” reads the text posted on the Rheinmetall website.

It is noted that the total number of Marder infantry fighting vehicles that Rheinmetall will supply to Ukraine will reach 80.

The company recalls that the first 20 infantry fighting vehicles ordered by the German government for Ukraine were launched on March 21, 2023. Also, 20 more infantry fighting vehicles were ordered in June 2023 and were recently delivered.

“The delivered infantry fighting vehicles are overhauled Marder 1A3, which Rheinmetall had previously adopted for service with the Bundeswehr (the German Armed Forces). Already in the spring of 2022, Rheinmetall, at its own expense, began repairing infantry fighting vehicles so that they were ready for immediate deployment," the report reads.

Currently, Marder infantry fighting vehicles are being created at Rheinmetall factories in Unterlus and Kassel. Up to ten such machines can be delivered per month.

It is noted that this combat vehicle is one of the most proven weapons systems of this kind in the world.