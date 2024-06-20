Rheinmetall receives largest order in company's history for supply of 155 mm artillery ammunition, in particular for Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall has announced the receipt of the largest order in the company's history for the supply of 155 mm artillery ammunition for the Bundeswehr.

As reported on the company's website on Thursday, the total value of the contract signed on June 20 will amount to about EUR 8.5 billion.

The contract was signed by Annette Lehnigk-Emden, President of the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBwBundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr) and representatives of Rheinmetall.

It is noted that the current framework contract has been significantly expanded. The main purpose of the order is to replenish the reserves of the Bundeswehr and its allies, as well as support Ukraine. The recipient countries are also the Netherlands, Estonia and Denmark.

Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2025. The main buyer will be Germany, which will provide part of the supplies to Ukraine.