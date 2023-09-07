Shmyhal, Blinken become familiar with preparations for heating season during their visit to one of energy facilities

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited one of the energy facilities, where they got acquainted with the preparations for the heating season and works to protect infrastructure, the press service of the head of the Ukrainian government reports.

"... it is important to build an energy system using renewable energy sources. We talked with Mr. Secretary of State about the possibility of cooperation with American companies. They presented specific projects for investment and joint implementation. We are working on the restoration and development of stations affected by Russian shelling," the prime minister's press service quoted him as saying.

At the same time, Shmyhal noted that the United States is in the lead in coordinating energy assistance to Ukraine in the G7+ format. The head of the Ukrainian government expressed gratitude to the partners for their support, and also thanked the power engineers for their steadfastness and professionalism.