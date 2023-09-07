Some 242 people, incl. 13 children, killed by explosives since full-scale invasion of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 740 people suffered from explosives, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine has said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Some 498 people suffered injuries of varying severity from hazardous findings and 242 people were killed. Those injured include 76 children, those killed – 13," Deputy Head of the Pyrotechnic Works Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Mykola Didyk tol d a press briefing in Kyiv.

According to preliminary estimations, around 30% of the territory of Ukraine, which is 174,000 square kilometers, was polluted with explosives as a result of Russia's aggression, of them 13,500 square kilometers are waters.

"Bomb disposal technicians have examined more than a half of polluted areas – 93,000 hectares of land and 7,500 hectares of waters, found and disposed of 427,000 explosives, including anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, remotely delivered mines," the ministry said.