Facts

14:17 06.03.2020

Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

One Ukrainian soldier has been killed and another three wounded as a result of an infantry fighting vehicle being blown up on an unknown explosive device near the village of Krymske of Novoaydarsky district, Luhansk region, on Friday, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on Facebook.

"Today, on March 6, near the village of Krymske, as a result of the blast of an infantry fighting vehicle on an unknown explosive device, one soldier of the JFO was seriously wounded, incompatible with life. Another three our defenders received mine explosive injuries," the report said.

Tags: #explosive #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:13 04.03.2020
One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

10:13 03.03.2020
Two servicemen injured, another three with combat wounds amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas

Two servicemen injured, another three with combat wounds amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas

12:21 02.03.2020
One KIA, seven WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, seven WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:23 29.02.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas

11:51 27.02.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured, one with combat wound amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured, one with combat wound amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO

12:54 26.02.2020
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas by unidentified explosive device – Defense ministry

10:58 25.02.2020
Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

Enemy mounts five attacks on Ukraine's positions in Donbas on Feb 24

11:46 24.02.2020
Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

14:27 20.02.2020
Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

Soldiers wounded during attack in Luhansk region flown by helicopter to Kharkiv

16:01 19.02.2020
UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

UN General Assembly to discuss situation in occupied territories of Ukraine on Thursday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

Two more Ukrainians hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 after visiting Italy

Zelensky: Govt has achievements, but that's not enough for Ukrainians

LATEST

Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

Two more Ukrainians hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 after visiting Italy

Zelensky: Govt has achievements, but that's not enough for Ukrainians

Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Zelensky in parliament: We promised citizens victory over corruption, but so far it's not even a stalemate

Ukrainians become national minority in supervisory boards of state companies – Zelensky

Shmyhal, Chernyshov, Yemets file e-declarations as candidates for ministerial positions in new govt

Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD