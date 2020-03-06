Ukrainian soldier killed, another three wounded by unidentified explosive device

One Ukrainian soldier has been killed and another three wounded as a result of an infantry fighting vehicle being blown up on an unknown explosive device near the village of Krymske of Novoaydarsky district, Luhansk region, on Friday, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on Facebook.

"Today, on March 6, near the village of Krymske, as a result of the blast of an infantry fighting vehicle on an unknown explosive device, one soldier of the JFO was seriously wounded, incompatible with life. Another three our defenders received mine explosive injuries," the report said.