Facts

17:22 07.09.2023

Kolomoisky, group of PrivatBank top managers notified of suspicion of misappropriation of UAH 9.2 bln of bank funds

3 min read
Kolomoisky, group of PrivatBank top managers notified of suspicion of misappropriation of UAH 9.2 bln of bank funds

Law enforcers have notified the former ultimate beneficiary of PJSC CB PrivatBank (Kyiv) and five of his former top managers of misappropriation of the bank's funds for more than UAH 9.2 billion, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"On September 7, 2023, NABU detectives, with the consent of the head of the SAPO, informed the former ultimate beneficial owner of PrivatBank and five members of the group organized by him about suspicion of embezzlement of the bank's funds in the amount of more than UAH 9.2 billion," NABU reported on the official website on Thursday.

It was reportedly established that in January-March 2015, the ultimate beneficiary of the bank, at that time the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, developed a plan to seize the funds of PrivatBank in order to further finance the controlled offshore company and increase his own share in the charter capital of the bank. To do this, the bank was artificially ordered to pay the specified controlled company more than UAH 9.2 billion under the pretext of allegedly repurchasing its own bonds at an inflated cost.

In the future, the report notes, part of the amount of more than UAH 446 million was transferred for the purpose of legalization to the accounts of three related legal entities under the guise of operations for the purchase and sale of securities, and then to the accounts of two more. In the end, the funds were transferred to the personal account of the ultimate beneficiary of PrivatBank. He disposed of them at his own discretion - contributed to the charter capital of PrivatBank in compliance with the requirements of the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to NABU, now among the suspects are the former ultimate beneficial owner of PrivatBank, the organizer of the group; former chairman of the board of PrivatBank; deputy head of the direction - director of the department of interbank dealing of the bank, who at the same time was a trusted representative of a non-resident company associated with the bank; deputy chairman of the board of PrivatBank - director of the treasury; head of the department for support of interbank operations of the bank's treasury; deputy head of the department for servicing LORO accounts of correspondent banks, non-residents of the main office of the bank.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Articles 191, 209, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The deputy head of the direction - the director of the department of interbank dealing of the bank, who at the same time was a trusted representative of a non-resident company associated with PrivatBank, was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The pre-trial investigation continues.

Tags: #kolomoisky

MORE ABOUT

19:47 04.09.2023
Kolomoisky appears in fraud case as citizen of Israel, Cyprus, no request from USA for his extradition to Ukraine - Leschenko

Kolomoisky appears in fraud case as citizen of Israel, Cyprus, no request from USA for his extradition to Ukraine - Leschenko

09:38 04.09.2023
Kolomoisky remanded in custody for two months with possibility of posting bail of over UAH 500 mln

Kolomoisky remanded in custody for two months with possibility of posting bail of over UAH 500 mln

11:21 02.09.2023
Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

20:19 07.07.2023
Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

Kolomoisky may become third party in case of confiscation of part of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant from Russian sanctioned shareholders – media

18:51 06.02.2023
Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

Kolomoisky sells his shares in Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant - media

12:04 01.02.2023
Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

Kolomoisky's house searched on Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta cases

16:50 12.12.2022
JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

JKX oil and gas company with assets in Ukraine notifies of significant control by Kolomoisky

17:40 21.07.2022
MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

MP publishes copy of presidential decree on termination of Ukrainian citizenship for Kolomoisky, Korban, Rabinovych

14:04 15.02.2022
Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

Ukrnafta's asset unbundling process put on hold for now – Kolomoisky

11:47 10.02.2022
Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

Court postpones consideration of Kolomoisky case against PrivatBank on invalidation of five refinancing agreements

AD

HOT NEWS

Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

Number of casualties of missile attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 51 – Defense Ministry

Air defense destroy 25 UAVs out of 33 launched overnight

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

LATEST

Blinken meets with Ukrainian border guards, MRAP armored vehicles passed to border guards, police

Russia increases security measures on Kerch Bridge – Ukrainian Navy

Auchan Rive Gauche store resumes its operation after impact of projectile debris, fire

Ukraine submits proposals to Türkiye to reopen grain corridor without Russia – Ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye

Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

France to donate 150 UAVs to Ukraine – French Defense Minister

USA announces over $1 bln in new aid to Ukraine – Blinken

URCS: Braille book on first aid to be presented in Kyiv

Number of casualties of missile attack on Kostiantynivka rises to 51 – Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD