USA announces over $1 bln in new aid to Ukraine – Blinken

The United States announces new assistance to Ukraine totalling more than $1 billion, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side, and today we're announcing new assistance totaling more than $1 billion in this common effort. That includes $665.5 million in new military and civilian security assistance. In total we committed over $43 billion in security assistance since the beginning of the Russian aggression," he said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Blinken said since he was last in Ukraine almost exactly a year ago, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed more than 50% of the territory captured by Russian forces since February 2022.

"In the ongoing counteroffensive, progress has accelerated in the past few weeks. This new assistance will help sustain it and build further momentum," he said.

The Secretary of State also said the aid includes $175 million "that will provide significant support for Ukraine's air defenses – a critical need."

Another $100 million to support Ukraine's long-term military needs and $300 million to support law enforcement efforts to restore and maintain law and order in the liberated territories.

"We're sending our first delivery of mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles to Ukraine's border guards and police, some of whom I'll have an opportunity to visit with tomorrow. And we're providing critical assistance for demining to help clear Russian land mines, unexploded ordnance, and other daily remnants of war killing and maiming civilians," he said.

Blinken also focused on the fact that Ukraine is now the world’s most heavily mined country – 30% of its territory is potentially covered with mines.

"The new security funding that we’re announcing today will also be bolstered by the arrival of U.S. Abrams tanks this fall and by training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in the United States, complementing training that is already underway in Europe," he said.