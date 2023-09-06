Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 17; search, rescue operation completed

The shelling of the central market in the city of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region) by Russian occupiers on Wednesday killed 17 civilians, 32 people were injured, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said after the completion of the search and rescue operation.

"The search and rescue operation in Kostiantynivka has been completed. As of 18:00, as a result of Russian shelling, 17 people were killed and 32 were injured," Klymenko said in Telegram.

As reported, the shelling started around 14:00 on Wednesday. As a result of hitting shells in the trading pavilions of the market, a fire broke out. Some 20 shops, power grids, an office building and the fifth floor of a residential building have been damaged, cars and eight commercial facilities burned down.

Earlier it was reported about 16 killed, the number of wounded and injured was called different, 31 or 34 people.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).