Facts

18:42 06.09.2023

Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 17; search, rescue operation completed

1 min read
Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 17; search, rescue operation completed

The shelling of the central market in the city of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region) by Russian occupiers on Wednesday killed 17 civilians, 32 people were injured, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said after the completion of the search and rescue operation.

"The search and rescue operation in Kostiantynivka has been completed. As of 18:00, as a result of Russian shelling, 17 people were killed and 32 were injured," Klymenko said in Telegram.

As reported, the shelling started around 14:00 on Wednesday. As a result of hitting shells in the trading pavilions of the market, a fire broke out. Some 20 shops, power grids, an office building and the fifth floor of a residential building have been damaged, cars and eight commercial facilities burned down.

Earlier it was reported about 16 killed, the number of wounded and injured was called different, 31 or 34 people.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #kostiantynivka

MORE ABOUT

17:28 06.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately hits market in Kostiantynivka

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately hits market in Kostiantynivka

16:14 06.09.2023
As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

20:00 16.03.2023
Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

09:36 18.03.2015
Another protest staged in Kostiantynivka where Ukrainian soldier knocked down child

Another protest staged in Kostiantynivka where Ukrainian soldier knocked down child

14:33 07.07.2014
Ukrainian flag raised over Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region – presidential press service

Ukrainian flag raised over Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region – presidential press service

11:34 28.04.2014
Police department in Kostiantynivka operating as normal, building not seized – Interior Ministry

Police department in Kostiantynivka operating as normal, building not seized – Interior Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

LATEST

Shmyhal, Danish PM discuss assistance in military equipment, humanitarian demining

Washington may announce first deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Kyiv on Wednesday

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

Klitschko and Fraport CEO discuss restoration of Ukrainian airports, including in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

Blinken during visit to Kyiv: We see good progress on counteroffensive, we want to make sure Ukraine has what it needs

Leleka Medical Center performs unique surgery on pregnant woman with rare pathology

AD
AD
AD
AD