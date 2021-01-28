Court decision to cancel Cabinet's resolution on new edition of Ukrainian spelling to be appealed – Justice Ministry

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine says that the decision of Kyiv District Administrative Court to cancel the government decree on the new edition of the Ukrainian spelling will be appealed.

The Ministry of Justice considers the said decision of the District Administrative Court illegal and will appeal against it in the court of appeal, the press service of the Ministry of Justice reported with reference to the words of Deputy Minister of Justice Valeriya Kolomiyets.

"The government has 30 days to file an appeal," a message posted on Twitter says.

Earlier, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv declared illegal the government's decree on changes in Ukrainian spelling.

As reported, on May 22, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a new edition of Ukrainian spelling in order to ensure constitutional provisions on the state status of the Ukrainian language and unify the use of spelling norms. The Cabinet also annulled clause 1 of its resolution of June 8, 1992 No. 309 "Issues of Ukrainian spelling".

The new edition of "Ukrainian Spelling" entered into force on June 3, 2019. From that moment it is recommended to apply the rules and regulations of this edition.