President's Office dpty head: Judicial reform to affect optimization of Judicial Administration's work, unification of legal education standards

The next steps of the judicial reform will be the optimization of the work of the State Judicial Administration and the unification of the standards of legal education, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov notes the reforms.

"We are already discussing new steps in the judicial reform, which will concern the optimization of the work of the State Judicial Administration, bringing the standards of legal education to uniform clear rules," Smyrnov told Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of which direction judicial reform will move forward.

He said: "International partners see that we have progress in terms of judicial reform, we are working on new initiatives."