Air defense forces destroy 23 out of 32 attack UAVs launched overnight – AFU

On Monday night, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 23 attack drones out of 32 launched, which attacked Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Monday morning.

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 23 enemy attack UAVs," according to the Telegram message.

It is specified that the enemy attacked from the south and southeast direction (Cape Chauda, Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia).

The attack was repelled with the help of fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces and units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.