18:34 29.08.2023

Ukrainian soldiers destroy enemy howitzer Msta-S FPV with drone

Soldiers of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great destroyed the enemy self-propelled howitzer 2S19 Msta-S FPV-drone “ in one of the hottest areas,” said commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

“Soldiers of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great are working. The crushing defeat of the enemy self-propelled howitzer 2S19 Msta-S FPV drone in one of the hottest areas. Glory to Ukraine and its defenders!” wrote Zaluzhny on the Telegram channel, publishing a video of the work of the Ukrainian forces.

