Ukrainian soldiers destroy enemy howitzer Msta-S FPV with drone

“Soldiers of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great are working. The crushing defeat of the enemy self-propelled howitzer 2S19 Msta-S FPV drone in one of the hottest areas. Glory to Ukraine and its defenders!” wrote Zaluzhny on the Telegram channel, publishing a video of the work of the Ukrainian forces.