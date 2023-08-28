Four civilians injured due to kamikaze drone attack in Nikopol - Dnepropetrovsk Regional Administration

In Nikopol, as a result of a kamikaze drone attack, four civilians were injured, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

"The Russian army covered Marhanetska merged territorial community in Nikopol region with artillery fire. Nikopol itself was attacked by a kamikaze drone. Four people were injured in the district center. They will be treated at home," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, as Lysak reported, the administrative building was "damaged. There was a fire, which rescuers have already extinguished. Five cars were damaged."