New Zealand to start issuing residence permits to Ukrainian refugees

The Government of New Zealand has decided to issue residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who entered the country on a special visa, the press service of the government reports.

"Many of those who seek safety in New Zealand never imagined that they would stay here for a long time, but in the conditions of the ongoing war, we are obliged to provide them with certainty," said Immigration Minister Andrew Little, commenting on the decision.

The possibility of obtaining a residence permit will be available to holders of a special Ukrainian visa if the main applicant received a special Ukrainian visa and arrived in New Zealand before March 15, 2024.

"The continued support of the Government of Ukraine and its people demonstrates New Zealand's continued support for the rules-based international system," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

"The conflict in Ukraine causes a deep resonance for all of us. By opening this residence permit, we are fulfilling our responsibility as citizens of the world, intertwining the threads of compassion and solidarity, confirming our commitment to support the victims," she added.

A special visa to Ukraine was first opened for applications for 12 months from March 15, 2022 as a government response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. Later, its validity period was extended for another 12 months - until March 15, 2024.

"This visa allows Ukrainians whose close relatives are citizens or residents of New Zealand to come to New Zealand to get asylum for two years," Little said.

The possibility of obtaining a special visa will be closed after March 15, 2024. Holders of special Ukrainian visas who are in New Zealand can continue to apply for subsequent temporary visas in accordance with the existing policy as long as they want to have housing here or wait for the results of their application for a residence permit.

"We simplify the procedure for applying for a residence permit as much as possible. New Zealand is a peaceful country, and we are enriched by Ukrainians who want to make New Zealand their home on a permanent basis," said Little.

As of August 20, 2023, about 1,510 special Ukrainian visas have been issued since the creation of the special category. About 340 special category visa holders are in New Zealand.