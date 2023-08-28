Facts

19:03 28.08.2023

New Zealand to start issuing residence permits to Ukrainian refugees

2 min read
New Zealand to start issuing residence permits to Ukrainian refugees

 The Government of New Zealand has decided to issue residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who entered the country on a special visa, the press service of the government reports.

"Many of those who seek safety in New Zealand never imagined that they would stay here for a long time, but in the conditions of the ongoing war, we are obliged to provide them with certainty," said Immigration Minister Andrew Little, commenting on the decision.

The possibility of obtaining a residence permit will be available to holders of a special Ukrainian visa if the main applicant received a special Ukrainian visa and arrived in New Zealand before March 15, 2024.

"The continued support of the Government of Ukraine and its people demonstrates New Zealand's continued support for the rules-based international system," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

"The conflict in Ukraine causes a deep resonance for all of us. By opening this residence permit, we are fulfilling our responsibility as citizens of the world, intertwining the threads of compassion and solidarity, confirming our commitment to support the victims," she added.

A special visa to Ukraine was first opened for applications for 12 months from March 15, 2022 as a government response to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. Later, its validity period was extended for another 12 months - until March 15, 2024.

"This visa allows Ukrainians whose close relatives are citizens or residents of New Zealand to come to New Zealand to get asylum for two years," Little said.

The possibility of obtaining a special visa will be closed after March 15, 2024. Holders of special Ukrainian visas who are in New Zealand can continue to apply for subsequent temporary visas in accordance with the existing policy as long as they want to have housing here or wait for the results of their application for a residence permit.

"We simplify the procedure for applying for a residence permit as much as possible. New Zealand is a peaceful country, and we are enriched by Ukrainians who want to make New Zealand their home on a permanent basis," said Little.

As of August 20, 2023, about 1,510 special Ukrainian visas have been issued since the creation of the special category. About 340 special category visa holders are in New Zealand.

Tags: #refugees #new_zealand

MORE ABOUT

19:43 18.04.2023
Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

20:20 08.03.2023
Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

20:51 22.02.2023
NBU estimates short-term fiscal burden from Ukrainians on EU countries at EUR 30-37 bln

NBU estimates short-term fiscal burden from Ukrainians on EU countries at EUR 30-37 bln

17:31 03.02.2023
EU to continue accepting Ukrainian refugees as long as necessary – European Commissioner Johansson

EU to continue accepting Ukrainian refugees as long as necessary – European Commissioner Johansson

09:32 14.12.2022
Zelensky calls on New Zealand to support environmental safety, demining in Ukraine

Zelensky calls on New Zealand to support environmental safety, demining in Ukraine

09:14 14.12.2022
New Zealand to assign almost $2 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

New Zealand to assign almost $2 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

13:12 26.11.2022
Finland should be ready for accepting new refugees from Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Interior Minister Mikkonen

Finland should be ready for accepting new refugees from Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Interior Minister Mikkonen

18:47 30.08.2022
More than one third of Ukrainian refugees abroad plan to return home when it is safe – poll

More than one third of Ukrainian refugees abroad plan to return home when it is safe – poll

13:22 22.08.2022
New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

11:51 01.08.2022
New Zealand expands anti-Russian sanctions

New Zealand expands anti-Russian sanctions

AD

HOT NEWS

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

Interior Minister: Death toll from Russian strike on Hoholive, Poltava region rises to three, one considered missing

LATEST

Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

Four civilians injured due to kamikaze drone attack in Nikopol - Dnepropetrovsk Regional Administration

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

Kosovo status issue wasn't key one at Zelenskyy's meeting with Vučić in Athens – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

Collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region could occur during turnaround maneuver – SBI

AD
AD
AD
AD