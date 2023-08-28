Facts

13:21 28.08.2023

Interior Minister: Death toll from Russian strike on Hoholive, Poltava region rises to three, one considered missing

1 min read
Interior Minister: Death toll from Russian strike on Hoholive, Poltava region rises to three, one considered missing

One of those who were considered missing as a result of a strike by Russian occupiers on an oil mill in the village of Hoholive, Myrhorod district, Poltava region, was found dead, thus increasing the number of victims to three, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Another dead person was found in Hoholive, Poltava region. As a result of a Russian strike on an oil mill in Poltava region, three people were killed. Another one is considered missing. We are looking for," Klymenko said in Telegram on Monday.

According to him, five people received injuries of varying degrees of severity. All the victims are employees of the enterprise that was hit.

"The fire has been contained. Russia's war crime is being documented," Klymenko said.

Earlier it was reported about two killed and five wounded as a result of a night strike by the occupiers on the oil mill in Hoholive. Two employees were considered missing, and a search was launched for them.

 

Tags: #poltava_region

MORE ABOUT

09:37 28.08.2023
Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

Russians launch missile attack on Hoholive, Poltava region, preliminary two killed

17:03 08.06.2023
Earthquake of magnitude 4 recorded near Poltava

Earthquake of magnitude 4 recorded near Poltava

17:18 05.12.2022
Up to ten missiles shot down in Poltava region, no 'arrivals' reported – regional administration

Up to ten missiles shot down in Poltava region, no 'arrivals' reported – regional administration

17:49 12.05.2022
Occupiers again fire at Kremenchuk refinery – head of Poltava Regional Military Administration

Occupiers again fire at Kremenchuk refinery – head of Poltava Regional Military Administration

16:48 07.05.2022
Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Poltava region

Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Poltava region

14:58 13.04.2021
Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Poltava region from April 15 – Nemchinov

17:25 09.01.2021
Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

Explosion occurs in main gas pipeline in Poltava region - Lubnygaz JSC

11:50 29.12.2020
Enwell Energy extends license for Svyrydivske field for 20 years

Enwell Energy extends license for Svyrydivske field for 20 years

11:58 12.05.2020
Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March

Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March

18:52 20.02.2020
PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

PM Honcharuk urgently leaves for Poltava region, govt's operational staff to work in Novi Sanzhary

AD

HOT NEWS

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

Yermak-McFaul group: Two-thirds of foreign components in Russian drones made in China

LATEST

Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

Four civilians injured due to kamikaze drone attack in Nikopol - Dnepropetrovsk Regional Administration

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

New Zealand to start issuing residence permits to Ukrainian refugees

Kosovo status issue wasn't key one at Zelenskyy's meeting with Vučić in Athens – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD