Interior Minister: Death toll from Russian strike on Hoholive, Poltava region rises to three, one considered missing

One of those who were considered missing as a result of a strike by Russian occupiers on an oil mill in the village of Hoholive, Myrhorod district, Poltava region, was found dead, thus increasing the number of victims to three, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Another dead person was found in Hoholive, Poltava region. As a result of a Russian strike on an oil mill in Poltava region, three people were killed. Another one is considered missing. We are looking for," Klymenko said in Telegram on Monday.

According to him, five people received injuries of varying degrees of severity. All the victims are employees of the enterprise that was hit.

"The fire has been contained. Russia's war crime is being documented," Klymenko said.

Earlier it was reported about two killed and five wounded as a result of a night strike by the occupiers on the oil mill in Hoholive. Two employees were considered missing, and a search was launched for them.