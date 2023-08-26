Facts

13:08 26.08.2023

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

1 min read
Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

The Defense Forces eliminated 640 occupiers, 12 tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 18 artillery systems, two air defense and two MLRS systems, 11 drones, two cruise missiles, 35 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Saturday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 26, 2023 approximately amount to: about 260,270 people of military personnel (plus 640) people, 4,390 tanks (plus 12) units, 8,539 armored combat vehicles (plus 18) units, 5,379 artillery systems (plus 18) units, 726 MLRS units (plus two), 497 units of air defense equipment (plus two) units, 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,367 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 11), 1,411 cruise missiles (plus two), 18 ships/boats, 7,823 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 33) units, and 804 units of special equipment (plus two)," the message says.

Tags: #defense_forces

