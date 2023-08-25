Defense forces eliminate 470 invaders, 28 artillery systems over day - General Staff

The Defense Forces eliminated 470 occupiers, three tanks, 10 armored vehicles, 28 artillery systems, one air defense vehicle, 12 drones, three cruise missiles, 18 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 25, 2023 approximately amount to: about 259,630 people of military personnel (plus 470) people, 4,378 tanks (plus three) units, 8,521 armored combat vehicles (+10) units, 5,361 artillery systems (plus 28) units, 724 MLRS units (plus one) unit, 495 units of air defense equipment (plus one) unit, 315 aircraft units, 316 helicopters, 4,356 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus 12), 1,409 cruise missiles (plus three), 18 ships, 7,790 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 17) units, and 802 units of special equipment (plus one)," the message says.