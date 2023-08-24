Facts

10:38 24.08.2023

Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

2 min read
Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said Ukraine is a free country where dignity and freedom have always been key values.

"The country of the unconquered, unshakable, indestructible! The country of the proud, heroic and brave. Where freedom and dignity have always been key values. A free country. These are facts that enemy plans will break," Zaluzhny said on the Telegram channel on the occasion of Independence Day.

At the same time, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, said our ancestors fought for our independence, and our generation is fighting for it.

"... It is we who must end this war once and for all with our victory. Hardened by fire and steel, we celebrate our 32nd anniversary of Independence in fierce battles. Step by step, we liberate our cities and villages from the Moscow occupiers," the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Syrsky honored the memory of the Heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine, and noted that "not a single drop of blood" will be forgiven the enemy.

The commander of the Ground Forces also said the Heroes who are in the ranks today, with their victory, write the newest history not only of Ukraine, but "and of the whole world."

Tags: #independence_day #zaluzhny #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

11:56 24.08.2023
Blinken congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day: Ukraine to prevail, Russia to pay high price for what it has done

Blinken congratulates Ukrainians on Independence Day: Ukraine to prevail, Russia to pay high price for what it has done

11:01 24.08.2023
European Parliament's President on Ukraine's Independence Day: I wish you prosperous European future

European Parliament's President on Ukraine's Independence Day: I wish you prosperous European future

09:57 24.08.2023
Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

15:45 19.08.2023
Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

Before Independence Day, our team working particularly intensively – Zelenskyy

20:31 17.08.2023
Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

Zaluzhny tells Milley about his plans for near, medium-term and longer-term prospects

14:18 11.08.2023
Zaluzhny holds meeting with Slovak Chief of Defence visited Ukraine

Zaluzhny holds meeting with Slovak Chief of Defence visited Ukraine

16:03 09.08.2023
Syrsky: We working in area of hostilities in Kupiansk direction

Syrsky: We working in area of hostilities in Kupiansk direction

20:06 03.08.2023
Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

Syrsky: Our troops daily disrupting enemy's plans to break through in Kupyansk, Lymany directions

15:11 28.07.2023
Zaluzhny: Price of Ukrainian statehood is every reclaimed meter of our land

Zaluzhny: Price of Ukrainian statehood is every reclaimed meter of our land

16:35 25.07.2023
Syrsky visits combat brigades in Bakhmut, Lyman directions

Syrsky visits combat brigades in Bakhmut, Lyman directions

AD

HOT NEWS

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to 10 people – local authorities

LATEST

Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

Main Intelligence Directorate discloses details of special operation in Crimea: All tasks done, Ukrainian defenders leave scene without losses

Biden announces new sanctions against those responsible for forced deportation of Ukrainian children

Portugal to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 – Zelenskyy

Intelligence Agency: Baykar Makina donates Bayraktar UAV to Ukrainian scouts on Independence Day

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

Norway to hand over F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to 10 people – local authorities

Metinvest allocates UAH 4 bln to support Ukraine over 1.5 years of war, gradually increasing production

Enemy shelling Kherson center – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD