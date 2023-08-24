Zaluzhny on Independence Day: In Ukraine, freedom, dignity have always been key values

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said Ukraine is a free country where dignity and freedom have always been key values.

"The country of the unconquered, unshakable, indestructible! The country of the proud, heroic and brave. Where freedom and dignity have always been key values. A free country. These are facts that enemy plans will break," Zaluzhny said on the Telegram channel on the occasion of Independence Day.

At the same time, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, said our ancestors fought for our independence, and our generation is fighting for it.

"... It is we who must end this war once and for all with our victory. Hardened by fire and steel, we celebrate our 32nd anniversary of Independence in fierce battles. Step by step, we liberate our cities and villages from the Moscow occupiers," the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Syrsky honored the memory of the Heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine, and noted that "not a single drop of blood" will be forgiven the enemy.

The commander of the Ground Forces also said the Heroes who are in the ranks today, with their victory, write the newest history not only of Ukraine, but "and of the whole world."