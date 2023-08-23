Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia violated human rights in Crimea.

"In Crimea, the occupation authorities have banned the Ukrainian language in schools. And children are forced to sing Russian hymns. And they are taught that Ukraine is their enemy. They are being forced to take part in war games," she said, speaking via video link at the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform.

And these actions, Baerbock said, are aimed specifically at the Crimean Tatars. "Over the past year, the occupation authorities have arrested leaders of the Tatar community. And they forcibly take Crimean Tatars into the army. This is forced mobilization, which is going on simultaneously with the creation of a bridgehead in Crimea."

"Russian missiles are being launched from Crimea in the direction of churches, houses and civilian objects. The main supply of the Russian army goes through Crimea. Since the release of the grain agreement, Russia has been using its ships to export Ukrainian grain. That's what we have to say loudly - that the illegal annexation continues, that this is a direct encroachment on the UN Charter," the minister said.

"Zaporizhia, Donetsk is Ukraine. Kherson is Ukraine. And Crimea is Ukraine," she stressed.

According to her, "from the moment when Russia launched its ruthless war, Germany stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and fights aggression, an attack on territorial integrity. More than EUR 22 billion of support, generators, air defense systems that can protect the skies of Ukraine. And Germany, as long as necessary, will continue this support."