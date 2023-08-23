Facts

20:36 23.08.2023

Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

2 min read
Human rights violated in Crimea, incl. of Crimean Tatars – Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Russia violated human rights in Crimea.

"In Crimea, the occupation authorities have banned the Ukrainian language in schools. And children are forced to sing Russian hymns. And they are taught that Ukraine is their enemy. They are being forced to take part in war games," she said, speaking via video link at the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform.

And these actions, Baerbock said, are aimed specifically at the Crimean Tatars. "Over the past year, the occupation authorities have arrested leaders of the Tatar community. And they forcibly take Crimean Tatars into the army. This is forced mobilization, which is going on simultaneously with the creation of a bridgehead in Crimea."

"Russian missiles are being launched from Crimea in the direction of churches, houses and civilian objects. The main supply of the Russian army goes through Crimea. Since the release of the grain agreement, Russia has been using its ships to export Ukrainian grain. That's what we have to say loudly - that the illegal annexation continues, that this is a direct encroachment on the UN Charter," the minister said.

"Zaporizhia, Donetsk is Ukraine. Kherson is Ukraine. And Crimea is Ukraine," she stressed.

According to her, "from the moment when Russia launched its ruthless war, Germany stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and fights aggression, an attack on territorial integrity. More than EUR 22 billion of support, generators, air defense systems that can protect the skies of Ukraine. And Germany, as long as necessary, will continue this support."

Tags: #rights #crimea #germany

MORE ABOUT

17:23 23.08.2023
We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

16:28 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Main task of Crimea platform is to prepare deoccupation

Zelenskyy: Main task of Crimea platform is to prepare deoccupation

16:10 23.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

Zelenskyy: Big international companies ready to invest in liberated Crimea

14:02 23.08.2023
Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

Intelligence Agency announces destruction of Russian S-400 Triumf missile system in Crimea

16:51 22.08.2023
Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

Prosecutor General: Reintegration of Crimea to be carried out with strict observance of human rights

16:31 22.08.2023
Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

Ukrainian President’s rep in Crimea hopes that Rada will soon consider bill on administrative structure of ARC

15:41 22.08.2023
Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

Liberation of Crimea likely to take place by military means – Danilov

09:20 15.08.2023
Germany plans to allocate up to EUR 5 bln in military aid to Ukraine annually until 2027 - Finance Minister

Germany plans to allocate up to EUR 5 bln in military aid to Ukraine annually until 2027 - Finance Minister

18:54 14.08.2023
German Finance Minister supports provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Finance Minister supports provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

18:05 14.08.2023
Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

EU preparing multi-year plan of support for Ukraine - Michel

We must do all we can to ensure that Crimea becomes part of Ukraine again – Duda

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – AFU General Staff

Ukraine not alone in its struggle for justice - President of Latvia

Dzhemilev: Liberation of Crimea is matter of life of indigenous people

Speed of F-16 deliveries depends on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Search and rescue operations completed at Romny school destroyed by drone attack

President of European Commission strongly condemns Russia's attack on Izmail port

Japan to provide Ukraine with assistance worth $7.6 bln – PM

Zelenskyy on future of Crimean Tatar people: Main thing is to return Crimea to Ukraine

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with NASAMS launchers in Sept

Zelenskyy: Military turn to me to mobilize more people to front

AD
AD
AD
AD