Facts

19:30 23.08.2023

President of European Commission strongly condemns Russia's attack on Izmail port

Facts
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has strongly condemned Russia's drone attack on the port of Izmail in Ukraine and stressed that Russia will be held accountable for its war crimes.

"Russia is intentionally and systemically targeting civilian infrastructure and destroying tons of grain meant to feed the world. These and other attacks against civilians are war crimes Russia will be held accountable for," she said on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, last night, Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa region using Shahed-136/131 drones, nine of which were downed by the Ukrainian air defense. Some 13,000 tonnes of grain were destroyed as a result of the attack on the ports of the Danube.

Tags: #russia #attack #european_commission

