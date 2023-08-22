Facts

20:20 22.08.2023

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

More than 90% of Ukrainians called unacceptable the demands of the Russian Federation to recognize the occupied areas of Ukraine as Russian territories in exchange for the cessation of aggression.

At the same time, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, together with the sociological service of the Razumkov Center with the support of the Matra program on August 9-15, 2023, only 4.7% of respondents stated that such requirements were acceptable.

Almost 74% of respondents called the demand to refuse Ukraine's accession to NATO unacceptable, 80% called the reduction in the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in peacetime, 18% and 13%, respectively, acceptable.

Ukrainians also consider unacceptable the requirement to grant the Russian language the status of an official/state language in the Russian Federation (75%) and the rejection of the policy of decommunization (69%).

"Respondents in the South and, to a greater extent, in the East demonstrate a somewhat greater willingness to make concessions (except territorial ones). However, even in these regions, the majority of respondents consider any of the concessions considered unacceptable," the press release notes.

The face-to-face survey was conducted in 22 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv among 2,019 respondents. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population of the studied territories as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

