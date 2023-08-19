Facts

15:00 19.08.2023

URCS Regional Disaster Response Teams' training held in Kyiv region

2 min read
URCS Regional Disaster Response Teams' training held in Kyiv region

Volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Teams' of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) take part in traditional annual training.

"Today, more than 90 of the best volunteers from the Disaster Response Teams from all over the country gathered at the training. Here are volunteers from Kherson, working under constant shelling; there are representatives of the western regions who are always ready to respond in a timely manner to any emergency; volunteers from Vyshgorod and Mykolaiv, who saved not one life during evacuations and missile attacks," President of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Mykola Polischuk said at the opening of the training in Kyiv region.

As society said on Facebook, volunteers will exchange experience within a few days, analyze possible emergency situations to improve their skills.

According to the information on the URCS website, the exercise program includes trainings on mine danger from colleagues from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. In addition, partners from the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement will conduct exercises in case of chemical, biological, radiation, nuclear threats. Volunteers will also practice one of the security emergency scenarios.

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion into Ukraine, the volunteers of the Regional Disaster Response Teams have evacuated over 309,000 people from active combat zones and helped more than 354,000 residents.

Tags: #exercise #urcs

