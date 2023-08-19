Ukrainian pilots start testing Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian pilots have started testing Swedish Grippen aircraft, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm on Saturday.

"We talked [with the Prime Minister of Sweden] about a strong Swedish machine – the Gripen aircraft. I am sure that the Gripen can make our freedom much more secure. Testing of the Gripen with the participation of Ukrainians, our pilots, has already started," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, during the meeting with Kristersson today, the upcoming steps regarding the possibility of Ukraine to open the subject of obtaining these aircraft were discussed in detail.

In addition, Zelenskyy said he intends to discuss this issue with representatives of the Swedish parliament.

"Today I will meet with the speaker of parliament, with representatives of all parliamentary political forces. And I will raise this issue as one of the key ones for protecting our sky," he said.

The head of state also said Sweden is preparing to transfer a new 13th package of "Swedish military assistance" to Ukraine.

"This package contains what is important – both ammunition, and for Air Defence, for military vehicles, spare parts for armored vehicles, equipment for demining. Everything that will add strength to Ukraine on the battlefield. And I want to thank you Ulf, Mr. Prime Minister, for your leadership of the government, for your support," the president said.

As Zelenskyy noted, during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, an agreement was detailed on the joint production of Swedish CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine.

"And we will do our best to ensure that the first CV-90 produced in Ukraine appears as soon as possible... It is very symbolic that our 57th Hordiyenko Brigade now uses the CV-90. Really very strong vehicles, and our soldiers praise the CV-90 so much. We are grateful not only for the guys moving forward with the help of these machines, but also for the fact that CV-90s help save the lives of our soldiers," the head of state said.

As Zelenskyy's press service later reported, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden signed a bilateral statement of intent regarding enhanced and mutually beneficial cooperation on the CV-90 platform.

In particular, this statement testifies to the desire of Ukraine and Sweden to strengthen cooperation in the production, operation, training of operators and maintenance of the CV-90.