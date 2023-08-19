Interior Ministry: Five killed, 37 injured, incl 11 children reported as result of Russian attack on drama theater in Chernihiv

As a result of the Russian strike on the drama theater in Chernihiv, five people were killed and 37 people were injured, including 11 children, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.

"As of 13:00, 42 people are known to have been injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Drama Theater in Chernihiv. Five people were killed. Some 37 people were injured, including 11 children. Everyone is receiving medical assistance," the Interior Ministry said on Telegram channel.

In turn, acting Mayor of Chernihiv Oleksandr Lomako said the information provided on the killed and injured concerns people who were outside the Drama Theater. "There were people inside the Drama Theater. I have no information on the situation of the injured or dead inside the building. Some of them went down to the shelter right in the Drama Theater. And for the dead and injured, these are people who were near the drama theater: debris or a blast wave," he said on the air of the telethon on Saturday.



According to the State Emergency Service, the roof of the Drama Theater collapsed, followed by a fire. "On August 19, the Russians hit Chernihiv, the roof of the Drama Theater was destroyed, followed by a fire. The glazing of the windows of the third state fire and rescue unit in Chernihiv was also damaged. The fire of the store was contained," the State Emergency Service said on its Facebook page.

Some 56 people and 12 units of technology were involved from the State Emergency Service. Psychologists are on site. Some 12 ambulance teams were involved.

On the photos published in social networks, the building of the drama theater was left without a roof.

According to media reports, at the theater at that time there was a pre-announced exhibition of drone manufacturers.