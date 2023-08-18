Occupiers attack Zaporizhia – regional administration

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhia on Friday, information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko has said.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on one of the districts of the regional center. The scale of destruction and the number of victims are being specified," Malashko said in Telegram.

Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtyev confirmed this information, specifying that apartment, balcony windows and windows on stairwells in three multi-storey buildings flew out from the blast wave. Two schools received minor damage.

"Specialists of the district administration and 'Zaporizhremservis' are conducting a survey to determine the amount of damage in houses and carry out work to eliminate the consequences of the strike," he said in Telegram.

According to the City Council's secretary, information on the victims has not yet been received. Details are being specified.

Earlier, local publics reported explosions in the city during an air raid.