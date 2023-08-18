Facts

13:58 18.08.2023

Occupiers attack Zaporizhia – regional administration

Russian occupiers attacked Zaporizhia on Friday, information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko has said.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on one of the districts of the regional center. The scale of destruction and the number of victims are being specified," Malashko said in Telegram.

Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtyev confirmed this information, specifying that apartment, balcony windows and windows on stairwells in three multi-storey buildings flew out from the blast wave. Two schools received minor damage.

"Specialists of the district administration and 'Zaporizhremservis' are conducting a survey to determine the amount of damage in houses and carry out work to eliminate the consequences of the strike," he said in Telegram.

According to the City Council's secretary, information on the victims has not yet been received. Details are being specified.

Earlier, local publics reported explosions in the city during an air raid.

13:20 16.08.2023
Russians inflict 100 strikes in Zaporizhia region over day – administration

14:48 11.08.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of missile attack in Zaporizhia

12:48 11.08.2023
Number of injured as result of missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to 19 people

09:14 11.08.2023
Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

20:39 10.08.2023
All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

20:29 10.08.2023
Number of injured in missile attack on Zaporizhia rises to nine

20:12 10.08.2023
One person killed in missile attack on Zaporizhia

20:07 10.08.2023
Fire breaks out after Russia's attack on Zaporizhia, casualties reported – city council

19:51 10.08.2023
Occupiers hit civilian infrastructure facility in Zaporizhia

10:04 10.08.2023
Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported

