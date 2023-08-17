Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry were instructed to work with partners so that the next defense packages "have what is needed."

"Daily staff meeting. We are constantly monitoring the supply of equipment and ammunition, the pace of our own production. The Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry were instructed to work with partners so that the next defense packages contain exactly what is needed," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Reconnaissance reports on the tactical and strategic plans of the enemy, the state of his military-industrial complex. Preparation of the energy system and air defense for winter. Removal of the consequences of shelling of civilian objects, evacuation from Kupiansk district. Assistance to the victims, construction of new housing in Kherson and Kyiv regions. Functioning of the grain corridor. The first one left. We are preparing the next steps," Zelenskyy also said.