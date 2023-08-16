Facts

19:48 16.08.2023

GUR confirms presence of Russian-made parts in Shahed drones

1 min read
GUR confirms presence of Russian-made parts in Shahed drones

Representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, confirmed the presence of Russian-made parts in Shahed drones, the full production of which the Russian Federation seeks to enter.

"Now we are talking about a large-node assembly, and yes, about increasing localization, details of Russian production are already appearing. Something simple, primitive that the Russians can make in this weapon. And the Shahed themselves are not very sophisticated and ultramodern weapons. But yes, their intentions and task are to enter full-fledged production," Yusov said on the air of the nationwide telethon.

He noted that the Russians have long set themselves the task of entering the production of UAVs, but it has not yet been possible to implement it. At the same time, the intelligence service called it a "serious challenge" for Ukraine and the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces.

Earlier, British intelligence reported that the Russian Federation "almost certainly started deploying domestic unmanned aerial vehicles of unilateral attack (OWA-UAV), created on the basis of Iranian developments Shahed."

The intelligence service added that at the moment Russia is still dependent on components and weapons from Iran, supplied mainly through the Caspian Sea.

