Facts

10:19 16.08.2023

Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

1 min read
Republicans for Ukraine campaign worth $2 mln starts in USA

The American non-governmental organization Defending Democracy Together has launched a campaign calling on Republican lawmakers to continue supporting Ukraine, according to a statement posted on the organization's website on August 15.

"A brand-new $2 million campaign called Republicans for Ukraine launches today to persuade GOP voters and elected officials to stand with the United States' Ukrainian ally against Russia," the statement notes.

Republican voters will urge the party to support Ukraine directly on camera. Shot from the first person perspective, the campaign will air on cable, network TV, and digitally on YouTube through the end of the year.

The authors of the campaign emphasize that their goal is to remind Americans of the importance of supporting Ukraine and not giving up the fight for freedom.

Tags: #usa #ukraine

