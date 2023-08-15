Podoliak: Ukraine's membership in NATO with rejection of part of territories - Putin's triumph

Adviser to head of the President’s Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, sharply criticized the idea of Ukraine's membership in NATO when it renounced part of its territory.

Earlier, according to the Danish edition of VG, the possibility of this was stated by chief of staff of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Stian Jenssen.

"I think a possible solution for Ukraine could be to give up the territory in exhcange for NATO membership" Jenssen said during a group debate in Arendal on Tuesday morning.

“Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations,” Podoliak said on Twitter.

“Obviously, if Putin does not suffer a crushing defeat, the political regime in Russia does not change, and war criminals are not punished, the war will definitely return with Russia's appetite for more,” he believes.

According to Podoliak, “attempts to preserve the world order and establish a "bad peace" through, let's be honest, Putin's triumph will not bring peace to the world, but will bring both dishonour and war.”

“This applies to any format of a new "division of Europe": including under the NATO umbrella. Then why propose the scenario of a freeze, so desired by Russia, instead of speeding up the supply of weapons?” he said.