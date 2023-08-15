Facts

20:26 15.08.2023

Podoliak: Ukraine's membership in NATO with rejection of part of territories - Putin's triumph

2 min read
Podoliak: Ukraine's membership in NATO with rejection of part of territories - Putin's triumph

Adviser to head of the President’s Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, sharply criticized the idea of Ukraine's membership in NATO when it renounced part of its territory.

Earlier, according to the Danish edition of VG, the possibility of this was stated by chief of staff of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Stian Jenssen.

"I think a possible solution for Ukraine could be to give up the territory in exhcange for NATO membership" Jenssen said during a group debate in Arendal on Tuesday morning.

“Trading territory for a NATO umbrella? It is ridiculous. That means deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, encouraging a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law, and passing the war on to other generations,” Podoliak said on Twitter.

“Obviously, if Putin does not suffer a crushing defeat, the political regime in Russia does not change, and war criminals are not punished, the war will definitely return with Russia's appetite for more,” he believes.

According to Podoliak, “attempts to preserve the world order and establish a "bad peace" through, let's be honest, Putin's triumph will not bring peace to the world, but will bring both dishonour and war.”

“This applies to any format of a new "division of Europe": including under the NATO umbrella. Then why propose the scenario of a freeze, so desired by Russia, instead of speeding up the supply of weapons?” he said.

Tags: #nato #membership #comment

MORE ABOUT

19:49 15.08.2023
Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

20:51 02.08.2023
NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

12:14 02.08.2023
Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

Daalder: In case of Ukraine's membership in NATO with temporarily occupied territories, Article 5 to provide defense of controlled territories, which to prevent further Russian aggression

11:48 02.08.2023
Former US Ambassador to NATO Daalder: Ukraine can become NATO member with temporarily occupied territories

Former US Ambassador to NATO Daalder: Ukraine can become NATO member with temporarily occupied territories

12:30 01.08.2023
By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

20:54 26.07.2023
Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

Russia's best response for actions in Black Sea region to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems – Ukraine's mission to NATO following Council outcomes

18:48 26.07.2023
NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

NATO, Ukraine condemn Russia's withdrawal from grain deal, missile strikes on Odesa, other cities – results of Ukraine-NATO Council meeting

18:17 25.07.2023
Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts joint preparation of interoperability plan with NATO – Zelenskyy

20:02 24.07.2023
Maersk reports minor damage to containers in Reni port as result of drone attack

Maersk reports minor damage to containers in Reni port as result of drone attack

14:25 14.07.2023
Kuleba: no mention of invitation for Ukraine in text of communiqué 48 hours before start of NATO summit

Kuleba: no mention of invitation for Ukraine in text of communiqué 48 hours before start of NATO summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Talks about Ukraine's accession to NATO in exchange for giving away part of Ukrainian territories absolutely unacceptable – MFA

Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

We continue moving forward, knocking out enemy in south – Tarnavsky

Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

HACC dismisses State Judicial Administration's head suspected of inciting to bribe judges

LATEST

Ukraine initiates sanctions against owner, designer of company - manufacturer of UAV Lancet

Zelenskyy visits brigades advancing in Melitopol direction

URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

Ukrainian forces gradually but confidently moving forward in Bakhmut direction on southern flank – Maliar

We continue moving forward, knocking out enemy in south – Tarnavsky

Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

HACC dismisses State Judicial Administration's head suspected of inciting to bribe judges

War in Ukraine kills 9,440 civilians, another 16,940 injured – UN

Air defense destroys 16 missiles attacked Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD