Facts

14:17 15.08.2023

HACC dismisses State Judicial Administration's head suspected of inciting to bribe judges

1 min read
HACC dismisses State Judicial Administration's head suspected of inciting to bribe judges

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has removed from his post the head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, who is suspected of inciting bribes to judges of the Supreme Court, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said.

"On August 11, 2023, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the petition of the NABU detective, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and removed the chairman of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, suspected of inciting to provide undue benefits to judges of the Supreme Court for ruling in favor of a commercial enterprise... from his position until September 24, 2023," SAPO said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Earlier, a preventive measure in the form of UAH 805,200 bail was applied to the suspect.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings continues.

Tags: #court #hacc

MORE ABOUT

14:22 15.07.2023
Court rules to detain UAF Secretary General Zapisotsky for 60 days

Court rules to detain UAF Secretary General Zapisotsky for 60 days

19:43 07.07.2023
SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

SBI studying circumstances of explosion in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court

11:08 06.07.2023
Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

20:39 05.07.2023
Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

Person, who set off explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court, die by blowing himself – Interior minister

20:23 05.07.2023
Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

Two KORD fighters wounded in grenade explosion in Shevchenkivsky district court in Kyiv – source

16:24 26.06.2023
Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

Instigators of attack on public activist Handziuk convicted – PGO

16:00 20.06.2023
Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

Court leaves in custody ex-president of JSC Motor Sich suspected of complicity with aggressor state

16:45 17.06.2023
Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC on confiscation of aircraft equipment of Russian Ilyushin Aviation Complex valued at $4.5 mln

20:20 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

11:16 02.06.2023
Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

Court seizes Oksana Marchenko's shares in seven port enterprises of Odesa region

AD

HOT NEWS

We continue moving forward, knocking out enemy in south – Tarnavsky

Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

Air defense destroys 16 missiles attacked Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

Fire breaks out at enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian missile attack, at least one casualty – administration

LATEST

URCS volunteers working in places of elimination of consequences of Russia’s night rocket attacks

Ukrainian forces gradually but confidently moving forward in Bakhmut direction on southern flank – Maliar

We continue moving forward, knocking out enemy in south – Tarnavsky

Sweden to give Ukraine new military aid package worth nearly $314 mln

Kyiv region's villages participate in URCS program to support households

War in Ukraine kills 9,440 civilians, another 16,940 injured – UN

Air defense destroys 16 missiles attacked Ukraine at night – AFU Air Force

As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

Fire breaks out at enterprise in Dnipro due to Russian missile attack, at least one casualty – administration

Missile debris in Lviv fell on apartment buildings, there are casualties, damage – Kozytsky

AD
AD
AD
AD