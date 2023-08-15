HACC dismisses State Judicial Administration's head suspected of inciting to bribe judges

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has removed from his post the head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, who is suspected of inciting bribes to judges of the Supreme Court, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said.

"On August 11, 2023, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the petition of the NABU detective, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and removed the chairman of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, suspected of inciting to provide undue benefits to judges of the Supreme Court for ruling in favor of a commercial enterprise... from his position until September 24, 2023," SAPO said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Earlier, a preventive measure in the form of UAH 805,200 bail was applied to the suspect.

Pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings continues.