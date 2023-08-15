War in Ukraine kills 9,440 civilians, another 16,940 injured – UN

Losses among civilians from February 24, 2022, after the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine by Russia, to August 13, 2023 amounted to 26,384 people (as of July 30 some 26,015), including 9,444 killed (9,369), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

According to confirmed UN data, some 4,358 men, some 2,623 women, some 285 boys and 231 girls were killed, while the gender of 29 children and 1,918 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 16,940 wounded, 506 are boys and 365 girls, as well as 285 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to July 30, four children were killed and 17 more were injured.

If earlier the OHCHR report on the number of casualties was published daily, and then only on working days, then from July 2022 it became a weekly report, and from the end of May 2023, every two weeks. In this summary, as in the previous one, the data are given by months.

According to them, 48 civilians died in 13 days of August. In July, the number of deaths fell to 161 from 186 in June, in May to 174, in April and March to 181, and in February to 144.

March of last year remains the deadliest month for civilians, according to the UN, with at least 4,163 deaths. In April 2022, according to an OHCHR publication, the number of civilian deaths due to the war decreased to 820, in May to 547, in June to 429 and in July to 386. Some 374 people, in August some 340, in September some 406, in October some 310, in November some 187, in December some 206 and in January 2023 some 201.

The number of wounded in 13 days of August was 210 compared to 605 in July, 679 in June, 685 in May, 493 in April, 592 in March, 457 in February, 538 in January of this year, 617 in December and 541 in November last year. In October, the number of wounded fell to 795 from 983 in September, when it was higher than in August some 921. Before that, the number of wounded each month exceeded 1,000: July some 1,129, June some 1,108, May some 1,139, April some 1,896, March some 3,001. During the first five days of the war in February last year, 469 people were injured.

OHCHR said in August, 47 people were killed and 205 injured by explosive weapons with a wide area of effect, while mines and explosive remnants of war killed one and injured five people (2%).

Government-controlled territories accounted for 83% of the victims in August, according to the UN.

The summary has traditionally indicated that increases from the previous report should not be attributed only to cases after 30 July, as during this period the Office verified a number of cases from previous days.