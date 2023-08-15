Facts

10:40 15.08.2023

As result of massive missile attack on Ukraine, four people killed, 16 wounded – preliminary data

2 min read
Last night, the Russian occupation troops launched a massive missile strike across the entire territory of Ukraine, four people were killed, 16 were injured, civilian infrastructure, the residential sector, and enterprises were damaged, Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"At night, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the regions, cities and villages of Ukraine. The courtyard of a kindergarten in Lviv, residential buildings. The center of Lutsk, a Ukrainian enterprise. Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk regions," Kuleba listed the affected regions of Ukraine in Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

"Volyn. Unfortunately, as a result of the missile attack, three employees of the enterprise were killed, three more were injured. The removal of the consequences continues, all the necessary assistance is being provided to people," he said. In Lviv, "missile fragments fell on residential high-rise buildings, people were injured, households around were damaged. In two villages near Lviv, ten houses and vehicles were damaged. Ten victims are preliminary known."

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, "fragments of a missile fell on a household in Kolomyia region, and two outbuildings nearby were also damaged."

In Dnipropetrovsk region. "The city of Dnipro, as a result of arrivals, two people were injured – employyees of the enterprise. A sports complex where children work out every day was also damaged."

In Cherkasy region in the town of Smila, "among the affected facilities is the territory of a health faciity. Water and heat supply networks have also been damaged. Part of the town is now without water."

In Zaporizhia region, "in one of the villages of Zaporizhia region, a missile hit a gymnasium stadium, the building of an educational institution, residential buildings, and a kindergarten building were damaged."

In Donetsk region, "the city of Kramatorsk, getting into a food warehouse. A man died, another one was injured," Kuleba said.

"All affected people receive assistance," he said.

Tags: #kuleba #missile_attack

