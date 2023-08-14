Facts

Zelenskyy: Smoke on Crimean bridge proves Russia's crimes not to be left unanswered

Every occupier destroyed, Russian equipment burned, smoke on the Crimean bridge is evidence that no crimes of Russia will be answered, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday.

"Every occupier destroyed, every piece of Russian equipment burned, fire instead of their headquarters and warehouses, the very eloquent smoke on Kerch bridge and more – all this proves that we will not leave any of Russia's crimes unanswered," he said.

Zelenskyy said from the beginning of the day until six in the evening, 17 reports of shelling were received only in the Kherson region. "Other regions include Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donbas, Kharkiv, the border areas with Russia in the northeast. Everywhere our warriors retaliate against the occupiers' terror," he said.

"Now there can be only two personal lines of behavior – either you fight for Ukraine, or you help fight, you help save lives," Zelenskyy said.

 

