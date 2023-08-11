Facts

09:14 11.08.2023

Number of casualties of attack of occupiers in Zaporizhia rises to 16, incl four children

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia on the evening of Thursday, August 10, has grown to 16 people, including four children, Head of the regional military administration Yuriy Malashko has said.

"Unfortunately, the number of wounded has increased to 16 people, including four children," Malashko said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtiev reported 14 victims, including a three-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

However, according to the National Police press service in Telegram, at 21:00 it is known about one killed woman and nine injured in varying degrees of severity.

The police said the Russians carried out the attack using the Iskander-K cruise missile at around 19:20 on Thursday evening.

"On August 10, the Russians once again hit a public recreation area with a rocket. As a result of the hit, vehicles parked near the epicenter of the explosion caught fire, the fire was quickly contained by the employees of the State Emergency Service," the police said.

The department said the blast wave and debris partially destroyed the civilian infrastructure.

It is indicated that all special services are working at the scene.

As previously reported, Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Zaporizhia on Thursday evening and hit Reikartz hotel, and two high-rise buildings were also damaged.

