All services at the scene, rescuing people in Zaporizhia

All municipal services of Zaporizhia are rescuing people at the scene of Russia's missile attack on the city, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Zaporizhia. The city suffers daily from Russian shelling. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile. As of now, one person has been reported dead. My condolences. There are wounded. All services are on the scene. They are working and saving people," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Every our warrior who destroys the occupiers, who goes forward and leads the way, who liberates our land, brings justice closer to Ukraine. Brings retribution closer. Ukraine will stand. Russian terror will inevitably lose," Zelenskyy said.