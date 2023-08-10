Facts

US, EU Ambassadors welcome strengthening of AMCU powers by Rada

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas welcome the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the law On improving the activities of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

"Ukraine's Rada adopted important anti-monopoly legislation yesterday that provides additional tools to combat corruption and promote good corporate governance. Implementing this legislation and strengthening the independence of the Anti-Monopoly Committee will increase Ukraine's competitiveness to help attract private sector investment for its recovery," Brink said on Twitter.

In turn, Maasikas called this law a decisive step in Ukraine's efforts to get closer to EU rules and practices.

"I welcome the adoption of the law 5431 on competition by Verkhovna Rada. A decisive step in Ukraine's efforts to approximate with EU rules and practices. Enhances the independence of the Anti-Monopoly Committee, adds powers to tackle anticompetitive practices in the market," he said on Twitter.

As reported, the law On improving the activities of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (No. 5431), which provides for strengthening its powers, was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday with 258 votes, with the required minimum of 226 votes.

"Bill No. 5431 provides for improving the efficiency of the system for the development and protection of economic competition, improving state policy in protecting economic competition, strengthening the institutional capacity of the AMCU and was developed in accordance with the requirements of Article 256 of the Association Agreement (with the EU)," the AMCU said.

