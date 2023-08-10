Facts

10:32 10.08.2023

There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

1 min read
There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

Some 30% of displaced persons out of about 16,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently in Drohobych merged territorial community (Lviv region) may remain in it for permanent residence, Drohobych Mayor Taras Kuchma has said.

"Now there are up to 16,000 migrants in the community, of which, according to our estimates, 30% will still remain with us for permanent residence. Since they have nowhere to return. These are Mariupol, Luhansk, Donetsk, there are people from Kherson and Zaporizhia regions – there are about 6,000 to 7,000 of them," Kuchma said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, about 20,000 IDPs have been officially registered in Drohobych merged territorial community. But their real number, according to the mayor, may be three times greater, because "many came for two or three days, many simply did not want to register."

However, Kuchma said today the population of the Drohobych merged territorial community is 125,000 people.

Tags: #idps #drohobych

MORE ABOUT

20:38 04.08.2023
Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

10:58 03.08.2023
Chervonohrad mayor: We developed rules for providing housing to IDPs according to income level

Chervonohrad mayor: We developed rules for providing housing to IDPs according to income level

17:59 11.05.2023
Integration hub for internally displaced Ukrainians opens in Mukachevo – UNDP

Integration hub for internally displaced Ukrainians opens in Mukachevo – UNDP

09:25 15.03.2023
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Novovolynsk to attract EUR 34.5 mln grant from NEFCO to build houses for IDPs

Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky and Novovolynsk to attract EUR 34.5 mln grant from NEFCO to build houses for IDPs

13:18 05.08.2022
Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

13:04 03.08.2022
In Ukraine 60% of IDPs lose their jobs – IOM survey

In Ukraine 60% of IDPs lose their jobs – IOM survey

18:45 26.07.2022
Govt allocates UAH 126.3 mln to pay for utility services consumed in buildings where IDPs lived under martial law

Govt allocates UAH 126.3 mln to pay for utility services consumed in buildings where IDPs lived under martial law

17:17 26.04.2022
Since early April, number of IDPs in Ukraine up by 600,000 people to 17% of population – IOM

Since early April, number of IDPs in Ukraine up by 600,000 people to 17% of population – IOM

16:05 20.04.2022
Cabinet decides on extra mechanism for providing housing for IDPs

Cabinet decides on extra mechanism for providing housing for IDPs

13:26 10.04.2022
UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

AD

HOT NEWS

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported – local authorities

Seven out of ten strike drones destroyed on Thurs night – AFU Air Force

Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

LATEST

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported – local authorities

Seven out of ten strike drones destroyed on Thurs night – AFU Air Force

ZNPP loses off-site power supply from high-voltage line at night – Energoatom

Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

Russian invaders arrange provocations to identify pro-Ukrainian residents in occupied territories – Maliar

THREE DEAD IN ZAPORIZHIA AS RESULT OF RUSSIA SHELLING KNOWN, RESCUE OPERATION GOING ON - ZELENSKYY

Russia hits residential area in Zaporizhia, two people killed, there are wounded – City Council

FMs of Ukraine, Botswana discuss steps to strengthen bilateral relations between countries

U.S. includes Belavia Airlines in sanctions lists for Belarus

AD
AD
AD
AD