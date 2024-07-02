Economy

20:30 02.07.2024

Govt improves project of preferential mortgage loans for IDPs – Ministry of Reintegration

1 min read
Govt improves project of preferential mortgage loans for IDPs – Ministry of Reintegration

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has improved the Housing for Internally Displaced Persons project, reports the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

"The main goal of the changes is to increase the effectiveness of the 'Housing for Internally Displaced Persons' project, funded by the German government through the Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW)," the ministry's press service said.

The changes involve the use of funds provided in the state budget for the program "Provision of Preferential Mortgage Loans to Internally Displaced Persons," as well as the procedure for preferential mortgage lending to displaced persons using the grant funds provided by KfW.

The changes are expected to improve the formation of the register of candidates for receiving loans.

"Also, to optimize the process of forming the register of candidates, applications will be submitted through the Diia portal," the ministry added.

Furthermore, according to the announcement, the changes are aimed at expanding the opportunities for obtaining loans. In particular, individuals whose families received state support, monetary compensation, or preferential housing loans during their minority will also be able to receive such a loan," the statement said.

Tags: #mortgage #benefits #idps

MORE ABOUT

19:45 31.05.2024
Dormitary for IDPs in Chortkiv reconstructed with support of EU, NEFCO for EUR 1.96 mln

Dormitary for IDPs in Chortkiv reconstructed with support of EU, NEFCO for EUR 1.96 mln

19:53 01.03.2024
PM: There are plans to issue about 12,000 preferential mortgages under eOselia in 2024

PM: There are plans to issue about 12,000 preferential mortgages under eOselia in 2024

11:34 29.01.2024
Housing for 1,800 IDPs to be built in four communities with Nefco’s assistance

Housing for 1,800 IDPs to be built in four communities with Nefco’s assistance

20:26 16.01.2024
Ministry of Reconstruction mulling long-term benefits for businesses in war-affected regions

Ministry of Reconstruction mulling long-term benefits for businesses in war-affected regions

19:59 27.10.2023
Ministry of Finance provides Ukrposhta with mortgage for EUR 30 mln in fulfillment of obligations to EIB

Ministry of Finance provides Ukrposhta with mortgage for EUR 30 mln in fulfillment of obligations to EIB

15:45 03.10.2023
URCS helping to equip shelters for IDPs in Cherkasy region

URCS helping to equip shelters for IDPs in Cherkasy region

11:40 10.08.2023
Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

11:14 10.08.2023
Drohobych Mayor: 60% of IDPs in Drohobych are those who have nowhere to return

Drohobych Mayor: 60% of IDPs in Drohobych are those who have nowhere to return

10:32 10.08.2023
There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

20:38 04.08.2023
Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

Zelenskyy announces intensification of govt efforts to increase electricity imports from EU

Ukraine can create new stock exchange with participation of state banks and intl finance institutions – IMF

IMF board approves allocation of $2.2 bln fifth tranche to Ukraine under EFF program

PrivatBank's supervisory board starts selecting new board chairman

LATEST

Currency relief from NBU doesn't solve problems of large businesses – Metinvest top manager

KFC opens 60th restaurant in Ukraine

NBU cancels licenses, expels seven NFIs from public register, and reduced number of licenses for seven more

DTEK Energy invests approximately UAH 1.4 bln of its own funds in restoration of its TTPs over six months – company

Ukrzaliznytsia launches container, piggyback trains to German port of Duisberg

Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

Zelenskyy announces intensification of govt efforts to increase electricity imports from EU

Fiala: Thanks to govt support, more and more Czech companies participating in Ukraine's reconstruction

Regional energy companies will apply three stages of hourly power outage schedules on Tuesday from 13:00 to 24:00 - Ukrenergo

Ukraine can create new stock exchange with participation of state banks and intl finance institutions – IMF

AD
AD
AD
AD