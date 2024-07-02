Govt improves project of preferential mortgage loans for IDPs – Ministry of Reintegration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has improved the Housing for Internally Displaced Persons project, reports the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories.

"The main goal of the changes is to increase the effectiveness of the 'Housing for Internally Displaced Persons' project, funded by the German government through the Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW)," the ministry's press service said.

The changes involve the use of funds provided in the state budget for the program "Provision of Preferential Mortgage Loans to Internally Displaced Persons," as well as the procedure for preferential mortgage lending to displaced persons using the grant funds provided by KfW.

The changes are expected to improve the formation of the register of candidates for receiving loans.

"Also, to optimize the process of forming the register of candidates, applications will be submitted through the Diia portal," the ministry added.

Furthermore, according to the announcement, the changes are aimed at expanding the opportunities for obtaining loans. In particular, individuals whose families received state support, monetary compensation, or preferential housing loans during their minority will also be able to receive such a loan," the statement said.