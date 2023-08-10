Facts

09:31 10.08.2023

ZNPP loses off-site power supply from high-voltage line at night – Energoatom

2 min read
ZNPP loses off-site power supply from high-voltage line at night – Energoatom

On the night of August 10, the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) lost power supply the off-site 750 kV high-voltage power transmission line and is now on the verge of a blackout, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported.

"ZNPP had to be switched to the only available 330 kV backup line, the shutdown of which threatens to lose external power (blackout)," Energoatom said in a report published on its Telegram channel.

"In the case of this scenario, the main threat to nuclear and radiation safety is the presence of reactor four of the Zaporizhia NPP in a hot shutdown, which the occupiers use in violation of the conditions of the Ukrainian regulator's license for the operation of nuclear power plants," the company warned.

As acting Executive Director of SOE Energoatom Taras Tkach said, in the event of a complete loss of external power, the main circulation pumps of the plant will turn off – and the reactor will switch to the "natural circulation" mode. "In this case, it is urgent to "cool" it in the absence of cooling pumps," he said.

"Such a mode is difficult for a reactor. Its duration is limited by the project, and it can lead to the failure of the main equipment of the reactor," Energoatom warned.

"The further occupation of the ZNPP by Russia, the management of the plant by an illegitimate and unprepared ruscists leadership, which does not bear any responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety of the facility, constantly brings the ZNPP closer to disaster."

Tags: #znpp

MORE ABOUT

16:12 08.08.2023
Occupiers lack personnel, admit to work 1,000-1,500 ZNPP employees who didn't sign contracts with Rosatom – Energoatom

Occupiers lack personnel, admit to work 1,000-1,500 ZNPP employees who didn't sign contracts with Rosatom – Energoatom

12:18 31.07.2023
ZNPP ignores inspectorate's regulatory orders for its operation, IAEA calls to investigate options to comply with them – agency

ZNPP ignores inspectorate's regulatory orders for its operation, IAEA calls to investigate options to comply with them – agency

18:11 28.07.2023
Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

Head of national nuclear regulator names list of emergency risk factors at ZNPP under Russian occupation

20:01 12.07.2023
ZNPP preparing to move reactor unit 5 to cold shutdown, unit 4 to hot shutdown – IAEA

ZNPP preparing to move reactor unit 5 to cold shutdown, unit 4 to hot shutdown – IAEA

19:53 04.07.2023
AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

16:45 04.07.2023
Grossi concerned about ZNPP security situation

Grossi concerned about ZNPP security situation

19:35 27.06.2023
Possible blowing up of ZNPP by occupiers not to lead to consequences comparable to Chornobyl accident – inspectorate

Possible blowing up of ZNPP by occupiers not to lead to consequences comparable to Chornobyl accident – inspectorate

12:21 22.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian intelligence receives info that Russia considering scenario of terrorist attack at ZNPP with release of radiation

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian intelligence receives info that Russia considering scenario of terrorist attack at ZNPP with release of radiation

09:38 22.06.2023
Situation at ZNPP extremely fragile – IAEA statement

Situation at ZNPP extremely fragile – IAEA statement

13:11 15.06.2023
IAEA chief begins delayed visit to ZNPP – Energoatom

IAEA chief begins delayed visit to ZNPP – Energoatom

AD

HOT NEWS

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

Drohobych Mayor: 60% of IDPs in Drohobych are those who have nowhere to return

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

LATEST

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Biden to release his request for more aid to Ukraine on Aug 10

Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

Drohobych Mayor: 60% of IDPs in Drohobych are those who have nowhere to return

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported

Seven out of ten strike drones destroyed on Thurs night – AFU Air Force

Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

Russian invaders arrange provocations to identify pro-Ukrainian residents in occupied territories – Maliar

AD
AD
AD
AD