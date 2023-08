The German company Rheinmetall will give Ukraine 30 out of 50 Leopard 1 tanks purchased from OIP Land Systems, the Handelsblatt newspaper said.

According to sources, Rheinmetall acquired 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems, after which it will send them for repair and modernization.

"In the end, about 30 out of 50 battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine," the newspaper said.