Facts

16:57 08.08.2023

Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that the Peace Formula proposed by him is an important platform not only for a just end to the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, but can become a universal basis for ending other military conflicts on the planet and overcoming global problems.

The head of state stated this in an interview with representatives of the Latin American media, the press service of the President's Office reported on Tuesday.

As the President emphasized, today the correct and so far the only diplomatic way to achieve peace is the Peace Formula initiated by Ukraine. He noted that the Formula is primarily about Ukraine, but if certain international institutions do not allow ending such aggressive wars fairly and achieving peace, as the example of Ukraine eloquently testifies, then the Peace Formula can become a new universal foundation for appropriate decisions.

"Unfortunately, we are not the only ones, and this is not the last military conflict in the world. And I believe that after the end of this war, such a formula can be the basis for overcoming other global problems," the head of state is convinced.

According to the president, individual countries may have their own opinion on certain points of the Peace Formula, and this is normal, since any platform is debatable. "What to agree with and what to disagree with. Offer something of your own. And this is what our Peace Formula is based on. The basis must be Ukrainian, because the war is in Ukraine. And proposals can be made by any state, because the experience and opinions of each of the countries that really want peace, and not to play along with Russia, not to play along on the Peace Formula for the sake of future economic relations with Russia, are valuable to us. Because this is a game with real people," Zelenskyy stressed.

The head of state stressed that it is necessary to prepare for the Global Peace Summit, and he is interested in the maximum number of states being represented at the event. "It is for us to decide politically that this is the right platform, and most countries of the world see this Formula as a basis, a map, steps and a plan to overcome this terrible tragedy," the president said.

Tags: #peace_formula

MORE ABOUT

17:27 07.08.2023
Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

Number of countries supporting Zelenskyy's Peace Formula may exceed 60 – Yermak

12:58 02.08.2023
Peace Formula meeting in Jeddah may set time, place, agenda for Peace Summit – Zhovkva

Peace Formula meeting in Jeddah may set time, place, agenda for Peace Summit – Zhovkva

09:19 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy, President of Guatemala discuss Peace Formula, assistance in mine clearance

Zelenskyy, President of Guatemala discuss Peace Formula, assistance in mine clearance

09:28 19.06.2023
Zelenskyy: No alternative to peace formula

Zelenskyy: No alternative to peace formula

19:02 06.06.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy calls on Holy See to contribute to implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

09:07 02.06.2023
Zelenskyy: War is on our land, so Peace Formula can only be Ukrainian

Zelenskyy: War is on our land, so Peace Formula can only be Ukrainian

11:56 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

18:57 28.03.2023
Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

16:46 25.02.2023
Ukrainian Peace Formula to become basis of new security in Europe and world – Zelenskyy's address to participants of Intl Forum in Kaunas

Ukrainian Peace Formula to become basis of new security in Europe and world – Zelenskyy's address to participants of Intl Forum in Kaunas

16:19 16.02.2023
Israel to support Zelensky’s Peace Formula – FM

Israel to support Zelensky’s Peace Formula – FM

AD

HOT NEWS

Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal: We not going to downplay threats, risks and challenges of heating season

Number of casualties as result of attack on Pokrovsk increases to 81 people – Donetsk authorities

USA to announce new $200 mln military aid package to Ukraine on Aug 8 – media

LATEST

Lithuania to enhance its contingent stationed on border with Belarus

Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

Over past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carry out 9 strikes on enemy concentration areas

About 20 clashes occur during day

Ukraine to continue identifying existing strains of coronavirus disease, their mutations in 2023-2024 epidemic season – Kuzin

Pivnenko: 70 servicemen of National Guard captured at Chornobyl NPP already returned home

Rescue work in Pokrovsk completed, 7 people died, 82 injured – State Emergency Service

Zelenskyy hopes that Pope Francis to be able to return children to Ukraine

Counteroffensive difficult, but initiative on Ukraine's side – Zelenskyy

Occupiers lack personnel, admit to work 1,000-1,500 ZNPP employees who didn't sign contracts with Rosatom – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD