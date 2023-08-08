Peace formula can be used to resolve other conflicts – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes that the Peace Formula proposed by him is an important platform not only for a just end to the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, but can become a universal basis for ending other military conflicts on the planet and overcoming global problems.

The head of state stated this in an interview with representatives of the Latin American media, the press service of the President's Office reported on Tuesday.

As the President emphasized, today the correct and so far the only diplomatic way to achieve peace is the Peace Formula initiated by Ukraine. He noted that the Formula is primarily about Ukraine, but if certain international institutions do not allow ending such aggressive wars fairly and achieving peace, as the example of Ukraine eloquently testifies, then the Peace Formula can become a new universal foundation for appropriate decisions.

"Unfortunately, we are not the only ones, and this is not the last military conflict in the world. And I believe that after the end of this war, such a formula can be the basis for overcoming other global problems," the head of state is convinced.

According to the president, individual countries may have their own opinion on certain points of the Peace Formula, and this is normal, since any platform is debatable. "What to agree with and what to disagree with. Offer something of your own. And this is what our Peace Formula is based on. The basis must be Ukrainian, because the war is in Ukraine. And proposals can be made by any state, because the experience and opinions of each of the countries that really want peace, and not to play along with Russia, not to play along on the Peace Formula for the sake of future economic relations with Russia, are valuable to us. Because this is a game with real people," Zelenskyy stressed.

The head of state stressed that it is necessary to prepare for the Global Peace Summit, and he is interested in the maximum number of states being represented at the event. "It is for us to decide politically that this is the right platform, and most countries of the world see this Formula as a basis, a map, steps and a plan to overcome this terrible tragedy," the president said.