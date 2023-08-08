Occupiers lack personnel, admit to work 1,000-1,500 ZNPP employees who didn't sign contracts with Rosatom – Energoatom

The occupation administration of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has to admit to work some 1,000-1,500 power plant employees, who did not sign contracts with Rosatom's JSC Operating Organization of the ZNPP, as it lacks personnel for the maintenance of the power plant, President of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom Petro Kotin has said.

"Around 3,000 employees of the ZNPP signed the contracts but our personnel still remains in Enerhodar. There are also around 3,000 employees who did not sign [the contracts]. Some 2,000 of them stay at home and we continue to pay them salaries as if they work for the power plants. The Rushists also have to admit 1,000-1,500 employees to their workplaces, despite the fact that they are ours, since they lack personnel," he told reporters during a trip to one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants on Tuesday.

Kotin stressed that the personnel of the ZNPP works in very difficult conditions and under permanent pressure due to which some employees are forced to sign contracts with Rosatom.

"From time to time, we are informed about tortures and abduction of personnel. They are in very difficult conditions there," the president of Energoatom said.

As reported, the ZNPP has been in Russian occupation since March 4, 2022. More than 11,000 people worked for the power plant before the occupation.